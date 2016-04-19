http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-4-19-Heyward.mp3

(Busch Stadium) For Jason Heyward, it’s a non-story. Contrary to a New York Daily News story that accused fans in the crowd at Busch Stadium of using racial slurs towards the Chicago Cubs outfielder, Heyward was unaware of any such action.

“No, but honestly I wasn’t really listening,” said Heyward, who was booed every time he batted or touched the ball. “It’s just not something that I really pay attention to. It’s not really a part of the game on the field, I’m just trying to do my job–especially when you’re on the field in the outfield. You’re just trying to make sure you’re into every pitch, so I just don’t concern myself with what’s going on off the field. People are yelling out, of course you can hear it but I don’t really pay attention to it. Last night, I definitely didn’t. It was just kind of a blur. I don’t know what was said was accurate.”

ESPN, which carried the game nationally, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch they had “yet to pick up any tangible specifics from the ESPN game audio.” Reviews of audio by Fox Sports Midwest also turned up nothing.

Heyward signed with Chicago as a free agent during this past off-season. He played all of last season for the St. Louis Cardinals, during which time he encountered no such incidents on or off the field.

“No, I didn’t have any issues,” said Heyward. “When I started slow last year there were some boos, a little bit. But I’ve done that before, so it’s kind of part of the game. Fans are gonna let you know when they’re not happy with how things are going. That’s anywhere.”

Dexter Fowler, who was playing in centerfield next to Heyward, also said he did not hear any slurs. Both players acknowledge hearing such slurs at various times in the past, but not at Busch Stadium.

“I didn’t hear specifically–I didn’t hear anything specifically,” Heyward reiterated. “Just heard a bunch of ‘this-Cardinal, this-Cub, this-blue, this red, whatever, whatever”.

“No, I don’t feel like it’s a story,” answered Heyward. “It’s kind of something I’ve dealt with my whole life. It’s really okay. Everybody’s not the same–some people are going to be how they are gonna be and that’s that. You just keep going and don’t really give it any attention.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI