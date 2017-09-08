The St. Louis Ambush will be having open tryouts this weekend at Vetta Sports Complex in St. Charles. Those interested in participating should call 636-477-6363.

The Ambush’s new head coach, Hewerton Moreira recently joined The Brian Stull Show on WGNU to discuss the tryouts, taking over in St. Louis, and his hopes for the upcoming season… http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/17-9-6-Hewerton-Moreira.mp3

A veteran of 13 professional seasons, Hewerton played for the San Diego Sockers, Milwaukee Wave, Detroit Ignition, Philadelphia Kixx, Chicago Mustangs, and the Chicago Rampage.

Since retiring as a player, Hewerton has coached the last two seasons for the Cedar Rapids Rampage United outdoor team and also the indoor Rampage team last season.

photo credit: Chicago Mustangs