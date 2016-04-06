ALTON - After overcoming his own battles with drug and alcohol, 34-year-old Wood River resident Ty Bechel has set his mind to helping others.

After being clean for nearly four years now, Ty sees life in a positive light and wants to share that mindset with others that may still be caught in the dangerous web.

2016 has been quite the year so far for Bechel and his accomplishments.

In the beginning of the year, Bechel’s Not-For Profit & Community Organization, Amare, was officially established. Amare assists those in recovery from drug addiction and offers alternative routes, guidance and educational assistance.

Bechel then put much of his focus on his awareness play, “If I Never Wake Up,” which was presented at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center in Granite City on March 12 and sold out. So, back by popular demand, a second showing will be at Lewis and Clark Community College, April 30. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Most recently, Bechel has checked another item off his bucket list and published his own book HEROIN RISING: A Tale of True Terror.

Bechel showcased his work at a book release event last night, April 5, at Maeva’s Coffee in Alton. Bechel’s book sold out in nearly an hour.

Hard copies are still available for purchase HERE or for the kindle version, CLICK HERE.

"The event went better than expected,” said Bechel. “Sold out and talked with two people wanting to get clean and I was able to share their pain. So it was a huge success!"

Bechel’s favorite part about doing what he is doing now is helping others and letting them know that they are not alone. He is pleased with the feedback he is receiving and only hopes to grow.

“Thank you to everyone that came out,” said Bechel. “It means the world that we are making change together!"

