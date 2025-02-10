EDWARDSVILLE - At a birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, a quick response by a trained employee at Altitude Trampoline Park in Edwardsville helped save the life of an unconscious man. Taylor Smith, a senior at Edwardsville High School, was working on Saturday when she was alerted to the situation.

According to Smith, a party attendee's father had collapsed and was unresponsive.

"I grabbed the AED," she said when she heard of the situation, referring to the automated external defibrillator. Smith, who works at the trampoline park, had learned about the device during a health class at Edwardsville High School.

"I could not be more thankful that I was able to stay calm and knew to grab the AED," she added.

Taylor said another person at the Trampoline Park on Saturday, who works in a medical field, assisted by placing the AED pads on the man. After the device was used, the man regained consciousness just as the ambulance arrived.

Smith emphasized the importance of knowing how and when to use an AED in these high-risk medical emergencies.

Smith expressed her gratitude for the training she received at Edwardsville High School, noting that it has prepared her for various life situations.

She plans to study biology in college with the goal of becoming a dermatologist.

"I really enjoy it," she said of her education at EHS, reflecting on how the skills she learned have instilled confidence in her ability to respond in emergencies.

"This situation on Saturday is something I will never forget," she said.

