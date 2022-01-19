ALTON - Shannon Boyd touched many lives in her role as a speech pathologist at East Elementary in Alton, and also as a family member and friend to others. Her sister, Chanelle Brooks, said Shannon has died of COVID-19-pneumonia complications.

"Shannon touched so many lives, and she had such an exuberant and joyful outlook on life and all that she did,” her sister said. “All you had to do was hear her voice or see her face and it brightened your day. She always seemed to know what to say, or when to say it. She smiled at everyone. She didn’t just stop to smell the roses but made sure everyone around her smelled them too. She was a beacon of light in this world, and today the world just feels a little bit darker.”

Shannon described her sister as “a pillar of light for her entire community."

“She cared so much about each and every student she worked with, as well as her kids, her family, and her friends,” Chanelle said. “Everyone that knew her loved her so much. She touched so many lives. She will be missed so very much, and there are so many broken hearts right now.”

Chanelle Brooks organized a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of David Roberts, Shannon’s husband, and her young children.

“I am fundraising for my sister’s family to help with medical bills and other expenses,” Chanelle said. “My best friend and sister, Shannon, along with her husband and kids, got sick on Christmas with COVID. Her husband and children slowly recovered, but Shannon just didn't get better.

“Her husband, Dave, has MS, and although he is able to get around, work, and is taking care of his family very well, he has a lot of difficulties. Along with this, he is having to be the strength for his children and for Shannon’s mom. Dave has an abundance of medical bills for his condition and they have managed to do what they can to take care of these, but now Shannon also will have an abundance of medical bills.

“With both of their medical bills, as well as other living expenses, I am trying to raise money to help them with this!"

Chanelle closed by saying: “Please continue to pray for Shannon's family. This is such a difficult time, and it’s going to be a rough road for a while,” her sister said.

This is the GoFundMe link for anyone wishing to donate to Shannon’s family in this difficult time period:

https://gofund.me/58ce0754

