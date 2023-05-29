EDWARDSVILLE - John Hanson, associate at HeplerBroom LLC, in Edwardsville, was installed as president of the Madison County Bar Association (MCBA) on May 25, 2023. Mr. Hanson is the 89th president of the MCBA.

John HansonThe MCBA board members that took office at the annual meeting include: Chad Richter, first vice president, shareholder at Mathis, Marifian and Richter, Ltd.; Micah Summers, second vice president, attorney at Walton Telken, LLC; Leigh Perica, treasurer, attorney at McCune Law Group; Meghan Kane, recording secretary, member at Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice LLC; Dillon Borri, corresponding secretary, associate at Heyl Royster; and Rebecca Buettner, immediate past-president, assistant state’s attorney at Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The MCBA is an organization founded in 1926, whose purpose is to cultivate the science of jurisprudence, promote reform in the law, facilitate the administration of justice, and improve public perception of the legal profession through public outreach and service. For more information about the Madison County Bar Association, go to www.madcobar.com.

More like this:

Raoul Announces $8.4 Million Settlement With Alternative Retail Electric Supplier
Today
Attorney General Raoul Issues Warning Letters To 37 Telecom Companies, Launches Operation Robocall Roundup
Aug 10, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Highlights His Office’s Efforts To Protect Workers In Annual Labor Day Report
Sep 1, 2025
Madison County Board Member Chris Guy Completes Edgar Fellows Program
Aug 16, 2025
Madison Man Arrested for July 26 Homicide of Teenager
Jul 29, 2025

 