GILLESPIE - Marquette had multiple individual qualifiers, along with its 4x800 meter relay team, as the Explorers finished fourth as a team in the IHSA Class 1A girls sectional track meet on Thursday at Gillespie High.

Litchfield won the team title with 99 points, with Virden North Mac second with 69 points, New Berlin was third with 61.5 points, Marquette Catholic came in fourth with 58 points and Auburn was fifth with 57 points. Carrollton was ninth with 27 points, Carlinville came in 10th with 25 points, Staunton was 11th with 19 points, Piasa Southwestern was 12 with 18 points and White Hall North Greene was 16th with four points.

In the 100 meters, Callie Field of the Hawks qualified with a time of 13.08 seconds, while Marquette's Sammy Hentrich had a time of 13.46 seconds, Sara Wiese of the Cavaliers came in at 13.50 seconds and Megan Stewart of the Piasa Birds was in at 14.80 seconds. In the 200 meters, Hentrich qualified with a time of 27.77 seconds, with Carrollton's Abby Flowers having a time of 28.46 seconds, Kaylyn Holtorf of Southwestern was in at 31.71 seconds, Samantha Scott of Carlinville had a time of 32.41 seconds, Kassidy Ralston of the Spartans was in at 34.14 seconds and Aizhan Amansha of Bunker Hill had a time of 37.53 seconds. Field had a time in the 400 meters of 1:09.09, while North Greene's Nila Beatty came in at 1:10.92, Scott was in at 1:13.67, the Explorers' Cassidy Eccles had a time of 1:16.48 and Nina Phillips of Southwestern had a time of 1:23.29.

In the 800 meters, Kailey Vickrey of Marquette went through to state with a time of 2:40.03, with Braylee Gilmore of Carlinville having a time of 2:57.36, Lillian Burris of the Minutemaids came in at 2:59.72 and Sarah Wright of Staunton was in at 3:18.58. Katie Johnson of Marquette qualified in the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:08.20, with Lexie Hester of Staunton in at 6:52.33, Carrollton's Callie McAdams had a time of 7:08.68 and Burris had a time of 7:37.17. McAdams had a time in the 3,200 meters of 15:16.91, with Paige Rister of the Explorers in at 16:26.71 and Abby Scott of the Minutemaids was in at 19:23.88.

In the hurdles races, Kambria Simons of the Explorers had a time of 17.64 seconds of the 100 meters, with Kallie Kimbro of Carlinville in at 17.66 seconds, Beatty had a time of 20.61 seconds and Lyric Pruiett of the Birds was in at 22.50 seconds. In the 300 meters, Hentrich had a time of 53.73 seconds, while Bunker Hill's Makenna Wilkinson had a time of 55.62 seconds, Lilly Foiles of Carlinville had a time of 55.80 seconds, Staunton's Sam Schnefke was clocked in 59.35 seconds. Carrollton's Maddi Brannan was in at 1:11.54 and Pruiett had a time of 1:12.11.

In the results of the relay races, Staunton had a time of 55.62 seconds in the 4x100 meters, while Carlinville's time was 56.09 seconds, Marquette was timed in 56.95 seconds and Southwestern was in at 59.53 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Staunton had a time of 1:57.35, Southwestern was in at 2:04.41, Marquette was clocked in 2:10.82 and North Greene was in at 2:31.35. In the 4x400 meters, the Cavies came in at 4:44.77, with the Explorers in at 4:49.24 and the Birds came in at 5:11.95. The 4x800 meters saw Marquette win the race and qualify with a time of 11:08.54, while Staunton had a time of 12:28.82 and Southwestern was in at 13:57.59.

In the field events, Flowers qualified in the shot put with a throw of 9.51 meters, while Delanie Teno of the Spartans had a toss of 9.47 meters, Carlinville's Isabell Tiburzi came up with a throw of 9.28 meters and Allie Goss of the Birds had a throw of 7.83 meters. The Cavaliers' Hannah Gibson won the discus throw, qualifying with a toss of 35.71 meters, while Teno had a throw of 21.44 meters, Goss came up with a distance of 17.86 meters and Sophie Cotner of the Hawks had a throw of 16.44 meters.

In the high jump, Marquette's Grace Sechrest went over at 1.47 meters, with Staunton's Gianna Bianco had a height of 1.42 meters, while in the pole vault, Southwestern's Emily Lowis went through with a height of 2.62 meters, with Lilly Trettenero of Staunton going over at 2.13 meters.

In the long jump, Hentrich qualified for her second event, having a jump of 4.82 meters, while Sechrest had a distance of 4.72 meters, Kimbro had a leap of 4.43 meters, Lowis came in at 4.18 meters and Field had a jump of 4.10 meters. In the triple jump, Southwestern's AmyDee Bachman won with a distance of 9.42 meters, with Staunton's Grace Bekeske also qualifying with a jump of 9.34 meters. Sechrest had a leap of 8.99 meters, while Carrollton's Harper Darr came in at 8.88 meters.

The state track meet in all three classes is set for O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston next Friday and Saturday.

