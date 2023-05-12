CARLINVILLE - Marquette Catholic's Sammy Hentrich qualified in three events, while the Explorers, Griffins, and Carrollton will send two relay teams each and many other area athletes qualified for next week's IHSA Class 1A state track meet in the sectional meets held in Carlinville on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Here's a look at how the Carlinville Sectional Meet turned out:

AT CARLINVILLE

Litchfield won the team title with 94 points, with Virden North Mac a distant second at 59 points, New Berlin was third with 57 points, the Explorers scored 52 points to place fourth and both Auburn and Springfield Lutheran tied for fifth with 37 points each. The host Cavaliers were seventh at 35 points, Carrollton was eighth with 34 points, Staunton had 19 points, Piasa Southwestern scored four points and Bunker Hill had two points.

In each event, the top two finishers, plus those who exceeded or met the state qualifying standard, advanced to the state meet next weekend at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Marquette Catholic Coach Tim Turnbeaugh said he was very pleased overall with his girls in the sectional.

"It has been a great year for our girls, I am happy for our girls who are going on to state," the coach said.

In the 100 meters, the qualifiers were Ainsley Johnson of Springfield Lutheran, who had a time of 12.71 seconds, and Emma Crawford of North Mac, who was in at 12.91 seconds, while the Hawks' Callie Field had a time of 13.22 seconds, Marquette's Karly Davenport was in at 13.36 seconds, Lily Trettenero of Staunton had a time of 13.72 seconds, Sara Wiese of Carlinville's time was 13.78 seconds, Bunker Hill's Zoey Watkins had a time of 13.81 seconds, Olivia Jones of White Hall North Greene was in at 14.37 seconds and Southwestern's Piper Voorhees was in at 17.57 seconds.

Johnson also qualified in the 200 meters, having a time of 26.31 seconds, while Field went through at 27.10 seconds. Hentrich had a time of 27.50 seconds, just missing out on qualifying, while Watkins had a time of 28.52 seconds, Wiese's time was 28.88 seconds, Staunton's Hannah Daugherty was in at 29.57 seconds and Voorhees came in at 37.34 seconds.

In the 400 meters, the top two finishers were Irene Vandenbergh of Nokomis, who had a time of 1:01.45, and Brandy Petitt of Riverton, who was in at 1:01.99. Samantha Fulton of the Bulldogs had a time of 1:07.48, Olivia Jones of the Spartans was in at 1:10.11, Isabella Widner of Carlinville was in at 1:`10.80, Audrey Vollintine of the Piasa Birds had a time of 1:18.74 and the Hawks' Tessa Price was in at 1:19.04. The qualifiers in the 800 meters were North Mac's Olivia Thoroman at 2:32.73 and Caroline Peters of New Berlin at 2:35.72, while Maddie Murphy of Carlinville was in at 2:45.08, Ava Certa of the Explorers had a time of 2:57.11, Danica Newingham of North Greene's time was 3:02.74, Jessica Ellis of Staunton was home at 3:13.98, Southwestern's Reagan Beilsmith's time was 3:15.56 and Gracie Heath of Carrollton had a time of 3:22.87.

The qualifiers in the 1,600 meters were Madigan Burger of New Berlin at 5:41.40 and Myka Fenton of Litchfield at 5:55.23, with Marquette's Katie Johnson in at 6:24.76, Mallory Lucykow of Staunton had a time of 6:45.45, Newingham was in at 6:46.64 and Beilsmith came home at 7:09.83. In the 3,200 meters, Fenton went through as the winner with a time of 12:56.99, with Litchfield teammate Caitlyn Travis second at 13:49.78. Paige Rister of the Explorers had a time of 15:11.35, Beilsmith's time was 15:12.46 and Staunton's Elsah Clark was in at 17:36.04.

In the hurdles races, the qualifiers in the 100 meters are Aleese Trimingham of Auburn at 15:91 seconds and Crawford at 16.63 seconds, while Lilly Foiles of Carlinville had a time of 18.97 seconds, Harper Darr of the Hawks was in at 21.21 seconds and Marquette's Finnley Stephenson's time was 21.39 seconds, Going through to state in the 300 meters are Kendall Stewart of Litchfield, who had a time of 45.85 seconds, and Trimingham, who qualified with a time of 46.28 seconds. The Cavaliers' Elise Eldred was in at 53.05 seconds, Watkins had a time of 53.38 seconds and Marquette's Cassidy Eccles had a time of 1:04.73.

In the relay races, North Mac won the 4x100 meters at 51.11 seconds, with Carrollton going through at 51.18 seconds, while Staunton was in at 54.68 seconds, Marquette had a time of 54.92 seconds, Carlinville's time was 55.74 seconds and Southwestern had a time of 58.30 seconds, The Hawks also qualified in the 4x200 meters, winning with a time of 1:50.96, while the Explorers went through in second place at 1:51.35. The Bulldogs had a time of 1:57.63 and the Piasa Birds had a time of 2:12.90. Litchfield won the 4x400 meters at 4:19.84, with Auburn second, qualifying with a time of 4:23.01. Marquette's time was 4:34.10, Staunton was in at 4:42.09, Carlinville had a time of 4:50.84 and Southwestern's time was 4:54.20. In the 4x800 meters, the winners were New Berlin's Pretzels at 10:38.72, with the Explorers qualifying in second at 10:40.89. The Cavies had a time of 11:40.96, the Bulldogs' time was 12:14.59 and the Birds were home at 13:04.79.

In the field events, Emily Schoen of Gillespie and Hannah Gibson of Carlinville tied for first in the shot put, both throwing 11.00 meters each, with Schoen taking first on a tiebreak, both qualifying for state. Abby Flowers of Carrollton had a toss of 10.59 meters, Isabella Snyder of Southwestern came up with a distance of 6.93 meters, Alecia McCulley of Marquette came up with a toss of 6,35 meters, Staunton's Marley Fleming had a throw of 6.18 meters and North Greene's Dakota Kitson had a throw of 5.82 meters. The qualifiers in the discus throw were Gibson, at 37.05 meters, and Schoen, at 29.69 meters. Kaitlyn Reels of the Cavaliers had a toss of 26.61 meters, Snyder came up with a throw of 19.57 meters, Price had a distance of 18.40 meters, McCulley had a toss of 17.79 meters, Kitson was in at 17.56 meters and Fleming had a throw of 13.81 meters.

Johnson won the high jump, going over at 1.67 meters, while Eden Copelin of Waverly, Gianna Bianco of Staunton, and Grace Sechrest of Marquette all tied for second at 1.47 meters, with Copelin going through to state, Bianco third and Sechrest fourth on the fewest misses rule. Sechrest was outstanding all season for the Explorers and showed tremendous grit and determination with the fourth-place finish battling through an injury. Turnbeaugh said he was so proud of Grace for her effort in the sectional meet and how she was a team leader all season for the Marquette squad. The coach said his seniors will be missed tremendously next season.

Murphy cleared 1.37 meters and Jones went over at 1.32 meters. In the pole vault, Stewart went over at 2.84 meters to win and qualify, with Emilee Richeson of Pawnee qualifying at 2.76 meters, Trettenero going over at 2.69 meters and Southwestern's Gracie Darr clearing 2.15 meters.

In the long jump, Hentrich won with a jump of 4.97 meters, while Izabella Fenton of Litchfield qualified in second at 4.70 meters. Watkins had a leap of 4.08 meters, Darr. Megan Stewart of Southwestern and Samantha Fulton of Staunton all had a distance of 3.79 meters and Newingham had a jump of 3.10 meters. In the triple jump, Vandenbergh won with a distance of 10.09 meters, with Hentrich going through to state at 9.90 meters. Stewart had a leap of 8.64 meters, Bianco had a distance of 8.34 meters and Darr came up with a leap of 7.70 meters.

Hentrich is closing her Explorers career on a high note and now will compete in the long jump, triple jump and 4 x 200 relay at the state meet.

"I am so proud of Sammy and all the girls," Coach Turnbeaugh said. "They are a special group."

