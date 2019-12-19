NORMAL - The Mid-Illinois Gymnastics team is off to a roaring start this year. Their season opener the Crossroad Classic, was recently held in Normal, IL.

Sammy Hentrich and Sevasti Binolis dominated at the Crossroad Classic in Normal. Level 7 Sammy Hentrich finished 3rd AA with a 36.275 and a qualifying score for state.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sevasti Binolis finished 1st AA in the level 9 competition and also qualified for state.

Caroline Cain finished 9th AA in the level 7 competition and also qualified for state.

Ruby Pruitt placed 5th on the floor exercise and 6th on vault. These girls practice five to six days a week year-round. The next meet will take place in January in St. Louis.



More like this: