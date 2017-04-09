EDWARDSVILLE 14, NORMAL COMMUNITY 1 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville exploded for 13 runs over three innings as the Tigers short-gamed Normal Community 14-1 in five innings on the road Saturday. The Tigers improved to 8-1 on the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jordyn Henricks homered twice for the Tigers in a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and two run scored; Lauren Taplin, Maria Smith and Sarah Hangsleben also had homers for EHS on the day while Henricks and Emma Lewis both doubled. Smith had three RBIs and three runs scored and Taplin had two RBIs and a run scored.

Henricks went four innings to get the win, giving up four hits and an earned run. Edwardsville next hosts Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference clash before traveling to O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday league game.