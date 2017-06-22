GODFREY - Heneghan and Associates, P.C. awarded four $500 college scholarships to graduating senior high school students in each of the firm’s geographic locations. This year’s recipient representing the Godfrey, Illinois office is Isaac Bertels, a graduate of Edwardsville High School. Isaac was one of over 70 applicants who applied to the annual scholarship program.

In addition to maintaining excellent academic grades, Isaac participated in various high school clubs as well as volunteered his time with community organizations. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas to pursue a degree in agricultural and biological systems.

Heneghan and Associates, P.C. is a civil engineering and surveying firm, presently located in the communities of Centralia, Columbia, Godfrey and Jerseyville, Illinois. Professional services offered include transportation, land planning/development, water, wastewater, and storm water engineering; surveying and construction staking; and funding assistance. In addition, Heneghan Construction Services, LLC provides turn-key Design-Build solutions for various infrastructure projects. Please call 888-291-7615 or visit www.haengr.com for additional information.

