EDWARDSVILLE - Andrew Hendrickson, a senior pitcher/infielder for the Edwardsville High baseball team, is off to a good start to the 2022 season, saving the Tigers' opening game win over Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 3-1 on Thursday night, then on Saturday, hit the team's first home run of the year, a three-run shot over the right-field fence as part of a seven-run third inning as Edwardsville won over St. Charles North 14-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Hendrickson has appeared in three of the Tigers' first four games, going a combined one-for-four at the plate with the team's first homer and four RBIs, and pitched in the season opener, going two innings and allowing a hit while walking two and striking out one as Edwardsville has gotten off to a 4-0 start, defeating four quality Chicagoland teams in the Prep Baseball Report Metro-East Kickoff Classic showcase.

Hendrickson is an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for EHS.

"I feel really good," Hendrickson said in an interview conducted after the Tigers' win over the Stars. "I walked my first at-bat and I told myself I was going to chill out, get my pitch. For my second at-bat, I had a pretty good swing to center and then the third at-bat, I just told myself 'just chill out,' and then, first pitch, over the wall and I was like, eh?," he said with a laugh. "It was just kind of crazy, I mean, I just told myself to relax and swing the bat and that's what happened."

The Tigers faced four of the better teams in Chicagoland over the weekend, defeating top-ranked teams in Huntley, St. Charles North and Winnetka New Trier, three of the better Chicagoland schools. It was a great way to get the season underway, indeed.

"Yeah, it's definitely,' Hendrickson said. "We have a great group, a team, some great wins over the weekend. We had two walk-offs, with some really good teams, which I think is good for our program."

Hendrickson has also been working on his pitching as well, and feels he's been doing well overall.

"I think I've been doing pretty good overall," Hendrickson said. "I've been working on pitching a lot and got my first save Friday night. So it's always good to have. And in fielding, just keep getting better every day and I've been thinking I've been getting a lot better."

The Tigers' undefeated start is a great accomplishment, and Hendrickson felt a more simpler approach would make a difference during the weekend.

"It was really just prepare your mind," Hendrickson said, "because we knew we got some good teams and I think we die a really good job of that. We came out Thursday night against Benet and won, And then, the great win against New Trier last night and then two wins today, which was really good."

As far as goals for both team and self in 2022, Hendrickson plans on relaxing and being himself as the season goes on.

"Definitely just chill out and be myself," Hendrickson said. "I feel like sometimes, I've been getting a little too down on myself and sometimes, you've just got to chill out, take a deep breath and just play baseball. I think that's what a lot of our guys have been doing this year."

The 4-0 start is very much a good sign for the Tigers, and Hendrickson feels that Edwardsville has a good shot to do a lot of damage during the regular season games and especially in the Southwestern Conference.

"Yeah, it's great," Hendrickson said. "I'm really excited for conference play. I think we've got a pretty good schedule. We've got a game Tuesday against DeSmet (Jesuit). Just keep coming out and play like we did this week, so I hope we can get another win."

