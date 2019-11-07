EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville High School student who allegedly made a threat to bring a gun to school is in custody and charges are pending, Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Jason Henderson said Thursday.

This is an update from Superintendent Henderson about the gun threat and the situation that began Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at EHS that escalated as a result of an off-campus Snapchat post. Due to the nature of social media, the post spread quickly through the high school community, causing disruption at the high school.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to make you aware of a situation at Edwardsville High School regarding a student who made a statement this morning to several other students that he would bring a gun to school. Administrators and the school resource officer immediately identified and located the student and escorted the student to the office. The student was not in possession of a weapon and no weapon was found on school property.

“The Edwardsville Police Department has the student in question in custody and charges are pending. Edwardsville High School and District 7 will take all statements of threats seriously and the police will be involved.”

Henderson continued: “Additionally, a Snapchat was sent out from a student witness telling others what the student had said. We are identifying those students in an attempt to stop the continuation of social media posts. I encourage you to continue to talk to your student(s) about the importance of reporting dangerous situations to you, administration or the police.

"I want to commend the students who reported the potentially dangerous situation as well as the administration and the Edwardsville Police Department for responding quickly to the report.”

More like this: