Coventry Homes, Inc, a modular home retail center, founded by Melba Petroline and David Chilovich, is celebrating their first year in business. These business partners bring many years of valuable home construction experience to the table. Melba has worked in the modular home industry for years, while David has worked in the commercial construction business, as well as drafting custom home plans for families. So they know a thing or two about home construction. And helping people make their dream home come to life is Coventry Homes' mission.

But wait, if you are thinking that modular homes are not up to the same quality standards of stick-built homes, you are misinformed. In fact, often times the quality is higher.

How so?

A modular home is not a mobile home, or a manufactured home. Although mobile homes have come a long way and are now built to much higher standards than they once were, they are still not a particularly good value. Their resale value is not as good as a modular or a stick built home, and they tend not to last as long as a modular or stick built home. A modular home is simply a home that is built off-site, in a factory setting, on an assembly line, which means the building process for all the pieces is under intense quality control. On site they are placed on a permanent foundation, just like a stick built home, and assembled with cranes.

A stick built home, on the other hand, is built from scratch on the land where it will sit. Sometimes keeping the lumber used in construction protected from the elements is not done adequately. Problems can occur from this kind of neglect, but it is only years down the road you find out about it.

Because modular homes must withstand transportation to the job site and arrive in the same condition as when it left the factory, modular homes are built to exceptional quality standards. Additionally, the modular home manufacturer buys building materials in bulk, passing the savings onto you. There is also savings in how quickly your home is finished vs. the typical site-built timeline.

“Don’t think that this is an extremely fast process though,” corrected Melba. “From the time when you decide you want a modular home until the day you can move in will be several months.”

Now you may be thinking that all modular homes look alike.

“We do offer a collection of predesigned plans, but all modular homes are fully customizable. You can provide your own plans, sketches and drawings which we can price, finalize and build,” David explained. “Our advice is to pick a floor plan that works for you and then you can decide on how to make the exterior look the way you want using porches, dormers and other design elements.”

Modular homes are often much more energy-efficient than their counterparts, so your monthly expenses will be substantially less. They also are environmentally friendly.

Another benefit of buying a modular through Coventry Homes - the manufacturer offers a 10-year structural warranty, plus Coventry Homes offers a one-year warranty on any work done on-site.

Reiterating what Melba said, modular home construction, although somewhat faster than traditional building, is still a process. First, you must own the land where the home will be built. Utilities must be available or made available. And although modular homes are primed, the interior walls will still need to be painted.

“A person could walk in today and hand us cash to pay for a modular home and we wouldn’t take it - not on that day,” Melba explained. “Yes, we do want to share this excellent way of achieving your dream home but first, we take the time to listen to what the customer wants and needs and educate them about the benefits of modular construction. We will earn their business by walking them through the process and showing them that we are there for them every step of the way.”

Modular home facts

Modular homes appraise the same as their on-site built counterparts do; they do not depreciate in value.

Modular homes can be customized.

Most modular home companies have in-house engineering departments that utilize CAD (Computer Aided Design).

Modular home designs vary in style and size.

Modular construction can be used for commercial applications, including office buildings.

Modular homes are permanent structures — “real property.”

Modular homes can be built on crawl spaces and basements.

Modular homes are considered a form of green building.

Modular homes are faster to build than 100 percent site-built homes.

Home loans for modular homes are the same as site-built homes.

Insurance premiums for modular homes are the same as site-built homes.

Taxes on modular homes are the same as site-built homes.

Modular homes can be built to withstand 175-mph winds.

Modular homes can be built for accessible living and designed for future conveniences.

