GODFREY —Helping Hearts Grow (HHG) is hosting a community outreach event on Friday September 13, outside the Walmart in Godfrey from 2 to 5 p.m.

Learn how we make a difference in the lives of the homeless and underserved populations of our community. HHG collects supplies for distribution to the homeless and engages in community enrichment projects. This is an informational event, and there will be promotional items for purchase.

Donations are also welcome. Local performer, Midwest Maui (from Disney’s MOANA), will be appearing from 4 to 5 p.m. for photos. HHG was founded by Rachel Porter-Hunter after the community rallied around her and her family as her son was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 2, a brain tumor disease. They were shown compassion, love, and support that helped encourage them to live in the moment a little more and find happiness.

HHG serves the St. Louis metro area. We welcome anyone to come visit us. Individuals or groups who would like more information about our work and what they can do to partner with us to help their communities. Visit facebook.com/helpingheartsgrow for more information. Helping Hearts Grow is a 501c3 nonprofit that serves those facing homelessness and experiencing a time of need. They provide food, hygiene items, and clothing through their mobile outreach program. Their focus is on providing food and resources to those less fortunate. Visit their website at helpingheartsgrow.org

