GODFREY - Stevie Sallas, 86, a homeowner at the foot of Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey, has had some helping hands the past few weeks.

Today, the hands came in a group from several churches and school children filling sandbags in front of her home to keep the rising flood waters out. Sallas said the group included Marquette Catholic and Alton High students, St. Mary’s, St. Ambrose and St. Peter and Paul Church members and students and Alton Middle School students, along with the Encounter group and other volunteers.

The group filled 1,000 sandbags with 18 tons of sand, Sallas said.

This post went all over the area for people to read on Facebook:"SANDBAGGERS NEEDED! Foot of Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey. Home of a soon to be 86 year old lady. Trying to keep water out of her lower level. Just had her house painted by Bucket Brigade last week. Bring a shovel, gloves, bottle of water and old shoes, boots and clothes. Parking limited so carpool if possible. Whoever can help, we're starting at 10:30 am today till 1,000 bags are filled. DON'T DRIVE INTO THE WATER! Thanks in advance...see you there! Please share!"

And share they did as a large group of people showed up this morning to help Sallas.

“When I went to bed, the road wasn’t covered right in front of me, but that changed today,” Sallas said. “I am so thankful for all who helped both today and last week with Bucket Brigade.”

Bucket Brigade painted Sallas’ home last week with the volunteer efforts of Marquette Catholic students as part of their annual service project.

“The group of Marquette kids were out there last week,” said Dale Neudecker, founder of Bucket Brigade, a painting program for area homes in need of fresh coats. “I took a picture of the kids and her last week at her home and she was beside herself she was so happy. The kids did a beautiful job. People stepped up today and sandbagged in front of her home to keep the water out which made the story even more wonderful.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

