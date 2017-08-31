EDWARDSVILLE - Several local sponsors will be helping those affected in Houston by Hurricane Harvey this Saturday and Sunday at The Edwardsville Flea Market, 1506 Troy Road.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the flea market and several other sponsors will be filling a semi-tractor trailer with items like bathroom supplies, razorblades, knives, work gloves, cleaning supplies and so much more.

Donations of pet supplies are also being asked for to the animals affected by the hurricane. Dog life vests, bottled water, sealed dry storage containers, collars and leashes are just a few of the items being asked. Check Facebook for full list of items that are being requested.

Organizations in Houston have already been contacted to ensure that the items will arrive safely.

The fund raiser is being made possibly by Stock Transport Inc, City of Edwardsville, The Sign Shop, The Intelligencer and Churches on the Streets in addition to the Edwardsville Flea Market.



For more information about how to help the with relief efforts and for a full list of items that are needed to fill the trailer visit the disaster relief's Facebook page or call the Edwardsville Flea Market at 618-655-0875.

Angela Bradford Valdes with the Churches on the Streets said they're trying to keep donations limited to what is being asked for.

