EAST ALTON - Helmkamp Construction’s Director of Operations, Joe Stange, and Project Director, Kyle Ogden, are moving into new roles at the 85-year-old general contracting firm. These new roles are being strategically put into place by President & Owner Rob Johnes to allow for viable growth in the company’s future.

“These changes allow for more review, coaching, and accountability at all levels. We’re building the framework and capacity for larger, more complex projects as well as company growth,” said Johnes.

The company-level responsibilities of Ogden’s new role, VP of Building and Life Science Construction, include developing standards for estimators, project managers, and superintendents. He will review systems and technology for improvement and new implementations, which Johnes had historically handled. Ogden will also develop and maintain the hiring process while recruiting new project managers, estimators, and superintendents. In his 15 years at Helmkamp, his skill and expertise have been proven on highly successful projects in Building and Life Science markets, making him well-suited to lead that side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio.

Stange’s new role will add the oversight of industrial construction to his existing operations responsibilities, such as warehouse & equipment management, union contract management, and overall manpower management/tracking. He will also develop and track actual work productions. Stange’s 21 years of experience with Industrial market projects at Helmkamp allow his talents to best manage the Industrial side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio. Stange and Ogden will guide and mentor newer project managers and evaluate project management, estimating, and superintendent employees based on which market(s) they typically work under.

Johnes added, “We will remain fluid as most of our project management team members serve as account managers to our clients across different markets. They count on us being flexible and having at least one key contact who understands their facilities and unique needs. However, divisionally splitting some of these high-level responsibilities between Joe and Kyle is exciting to our organization, mainly because of the types of work we’re getting and where we’re going. At the end of the day, this allows for more meaningful oversight, interaction, and direction as a construction team and company.”

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets, primarily serving corporate clients in the St. Louis metro area. Helmkamp offers pre-construction, construction, and design/build services, as well as out-of-state capabilities. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

