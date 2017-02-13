BELLEVILLE – Ashley Heistand's bowling career at Alton High School came to an end Saturday.

Heistand, a senior, had a six-game series of 1,084 with a high game of 244 as the Redbirds finished 12th in the Belleville East IHSA Sectional girls bowling tournament at Bel-Air Lanes.

While Heistand's career with the Redbirds didn't quite end the way she may have wanted it to, her contributions to Alton's program will not soon be forgotten, contributions that include a trip to the 2016 state tournament as an individual and a trip to the 2014 state tournament as part of a Redbird team that went through to the tournament.

“I just don't think we bowled the best that we could,” Heistand said. “Personally, I didn't bowl the best I could, especially the first half; I came back a little stronger in the second half with my fourth game (her 244). I couldn't figure out the lanes that well.

“It's a really tough sectional; this sectional is tough every year. For us, the pins just didn't fall the way we wanted them to.”

Being a part of the Redbird program has meant much to Heistand.

“I've made a whole bunch of friends through the bowling program all four years,” Heistand said. “My best friend and I have bowled together forever, so when we came into high school, we've been together the longest; that was really fun to bowl with her. Just making new friends; you grow close bonds with everybody.”

Heistand felt the Redbirds had a good season overall. “We won the (O'Fallon) Panther Invitational for the first time; that was really special for us. Overall, we had a good season.”

Heistand is optimistic about next season for her team. “I think they have a lot of potential,” Heistand said. “If they work hard enough, they can make it to state next year.”

