MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-21, NOKOMIS 21-7: Rachel Heinz came up with six points, four aces and eight assists, while Kristine Lauritzen had nine points, three aces and three kills, and Katie Hartsock had seven points, three aces and eight assists in Marquette's win over Nokomis.

Nova Silliman served up five points, Grace Nicholson had four kills and Emma Menke had three points, three kills and two blocks for the Explorers.

Marquette improves to 18-7, while the Redskins are now 1-15.

