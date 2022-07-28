Heidt, Of Edwardsville, Earns Dean's List At University Of Minnesota Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL - The following students have been named to the 2022 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

Edwardsville, IL

Maryn C Heidt, Junior, College of Contin & Prof Studies

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66-grade point average.

 