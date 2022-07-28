Heidt, Of Edwardsville, Earns Dean's List At University Of Minnesota Twin Cities
July 28, 2022 12:05 PM
Listen to the story
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL - The following students have been named to the 2022 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Edwardsville, IL
Maryn C Heidt, Junior, College of Contin & Prof Studies
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66-grade point average.