ALTON - The Alton region was hit hard by heavy winds and torrential rains around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the 700 block of Oakwood in Alton, part of the rubber membrane of a roof was blown off the Ameren Illinois building.

On State Street in Alton, there were numerous trees and power lines down. From Downtown Alton to the Catholic Children's Home many trees were reported to have dropped.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention with a Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service until 9 p.m.

Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said: "We have storms moving across our area. In the event, of high winds and downed power lines, Ameren Illinois asked customers to stay away from downed power lines."

Initially, Bretsch said Alton/East Alton had 930 customers without power and there were 700 without power in Maryville. He said at about 5 p.m. 4,800 were without power in the immediate region.

Bretsch said the rubber membrane was blown off the roof of the Ameren Illinois facility at Oakwood in Alton, but the roof remained in tact. He also said Ameren Illinois had several crews continue to work in the Alton, Maryville and Hillsboro area and there would be plenty of people out from the company tonight to tend to down power lines and assess damage.

East Alton reported down power lines and some fires associated with that, keeping the East Alton Fire Department busy. Fosterburg apparently had very high winds.

DEVELOPING...Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

