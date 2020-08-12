Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY - Three men in their 20s, performed Good Samaritan efforts when they pushed multiple cars to a safe area out of a flooded section of 20th Street in Granite City on Wednesday morning after a thunderstorm exploded with heavy rain.

Granite City and Downtown St. Louis was hit the hardest in the area by some flash road flooding from thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Glen Carbon also again encountered some flood-related problems from the quick storm.

One of the Granite City men who performed the selfless act did not want his name mentioned, but said they were helping those in need because they just wanted to help their community.

“We just wanted to help get the cars to safe ground,” he said.

Downtown Granite City encountered the worst problems with standing water on roads and multiple vehicles were stranded. Madison Avenue in Granite City also encountered flood-related problems.

On 20th Street in Granite City there were three vehicles on one end and two on the other end that were stuck in the high flood water.

The Glen Carbon Police issued this warning around noontime:

Vehicles were also stranded near Grand Center in St. Louis. Delmar and Vandeventer in particular had extremely high water on roads and disabled some vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Illinois, St. Clair County, Monroe County and Randolph County until 5:15 p.m.

At 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms and heavy rain across the area. Up to two inches of rain may have fallen in certain areas. Flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as drainage and low lying areas, may take place.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

