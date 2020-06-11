KANE - Firefighters from multiple area jurisdictions fought a heavy blaze at 406 Adams St. in Kane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire call came in at 2:30 p.m., Carrollton Fire Protection District Chief Tim Thaxton said.

Several rounds of ammunition went off within the house due to the heat of the fire, but it was contained by the firefighters.

“The ammunition popped off a little bit,” Thaxton said. “There wasn’t anyone at the house when the fire happened. The owners were in the process of moving."

Thaxton described the house fire as "a total loss." He said the firefighter group fought the blaze valiantly and had it extinguished as quickly as they could.

Firefighters from the Carrollton Fire Protection District were joined at the scene by White Hall and Greenfield firefighters.

Thaxton said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

