GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 51, LITCHFIELD 42: Greenfield-Northwestern got out to a quarter-time lead and never looked back Monday night as the Tigers defeated Litchfield 51-42.

Laiken Heavner led the Tigers with a 25-point game, including seven three-point shots, while Kassidy Walters added 19 points for the game. Pence and Littrell each had eight points for the Purple Panthers.

“We had a couple kids who shot the lights out of the ball,” said Greenfield head girls coach Caleb Williams. “We are on the right track right now.”

