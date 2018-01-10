Heavner explodes for 25 points: Greenfield-Northwestern girls get on track against Litchfield
GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 51, LITCHFIELD 42: Greenfield-Northwestern got out to a quarter-time lead and never looked back Monday night as the Tigers defeated Litchfield 51-42.
Laiken Heavner led the Tigers with a 25-point game, including seven three-point shots, while Kassidy Walters added 19 points for the game. Pence and Littrell each had eight points for the Purple Panthers.
“We had a couple kids who shot the lights out of the ball,” said Greenfield head girls coach Caleb Williams. “We are on the right track right now.”
