EAST ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, February 13, 2023, for a new member celebrating its two-year anniversary. Heather’s Zen Den Yoga Studio is located at 95 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton, Illinois.

The RiverBend Growth Association team coordinated the ribbon cutting for the owner, Heather Garrigus. Her team includes Andrea, Chandra, Louise, Pam, and Sheena. In attendance were RBGA members, Ambassadors, and community members.

The studio specializes in offering a warm and welcoming environment of Zen to the community with a variety of yoga classes for everybody. All body types and skill levels are welcome. The studio was founded in 2021 as a dedication to Heather’s brother. Heather’s Zen Den strives to be the destination for zen in the community. Classes include Beginners Yoga, Buti Yoga, Hatha Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, Warm Flow Yoga, and Lunch Break Yoga.

Upcoming events are a Wellness Weekend with Kundalini Yoga on April 22 & 23. Heather’s Zen Den is excited to host a 220-hour yoga teacher training program that will be held in August 2023.

We are excited to celebrate our two-year anniversary w/a ribbon cutting. What a wonderful opportunity to thank the people who helped make this possible, past and present. We look forward to sharing our passion of yoga with the community for years to come.

Heather’s Zen Den can be reached at 618-373-9099 and found online at heatherszenden.com.

For more information on the RiverBend Growth Association, contact them at 618-467-2280 or visit rbga.org.

