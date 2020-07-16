EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board approved the nomination of Heather Mueller-Jones to fill the County Board seat sadly vacated as a result of the death of her husband Clint Jones (R-Maryville). Heather was sworn into office after her nomination by Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler was confirmed by the County Board Wednesday evening.

According to Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, “I chose Heather to fill the vacancy because her experience and commitment to her community will be of great service to the County. I’m confident Heather will serve her constituents honorably.”

Heather Mueller-Jones will represent the 27th District on the Madison County Board. District 27 includes parts of Collinsville, Maryville, and unincorporated Collinsville Township.

“Clint served his constituents with integrity and I intend to also serve in a way that would make him proud while furthering his goals and his legacy,” said Heather Mueller-Jones. “Clint was successful at reducing the property tax levy and holding the line on spending. I, like Clint, am fiscally conservative and will oppose increasing the property tax levy and support balanced budgets. I love my community and will always put my constituents first.”

The 27th County Board District was previously not up for election until November 2022. However, as a result of the death of former Madison County Board Member Clint Jones, the seat will now be up for election on November 3, 2020. Heather Mueller-Jones (R-Maryville) will seek election this November while serving out the remainder of the term until December 2020.

Madison County Board Member Chris Guy (R-Maryville) was glad to see Heather Mueller-Jones appointed to the serve out the remainder of Clint Jones’ term.

“Heather Mueller-Jones is very qualified to serve on the County Board,” said Chris Guy. “Her legal experience, values, and reputation speak for itself. Heather will carry out Clint Jones’ legacy on the County Board with honesty and integrity, just as her husband had served. She will be a strong conservative voice for the taxpayers of Madison County. Heather has my full support in the upcoming election.”

Madison County Republican Party Chairman Ray Wesley (R-Godfrey) welcomed Heather Mueller-Jones to the board and looks forward to working with her to carry on the ideas and values that Clint engrained in us while serving on the board.

“Heather will have the support she needs from the Republican party to win her election this fall,” said Ray Wesley. “Her commitment to serving the community has not gone unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. She is a strong candidate, with the common sense values we need on the Madison County Board.”

Heather Mueller-Jones is a life-long resident of Maryville where she resides with her three children Merin, Luke, and Maddox. She has deep roots in the community as her family owns multiple small businesses in Maryville. Heather is committed to serving her community. She created ‘The Maryville Connection’ Facebook page to promote and help build a strong community, better relationships, and provide information and small businesses access to the families of Maryville and surrounding communities. In addition to serving her community, Heather is a graduate of SIUE and the SIU School of Law. She is a full-time attorney, with 15 years of experience practicing law in Madison County. Heather Mueller-Jones is a past adjunct professor at Southwestern Illinois College in the Paralegal Studies Program and also founded the Madison County Women Lawyers group.

