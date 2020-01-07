Heather Mercier is AMH Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Congratulations to Heather Mercier of the Lab (center, holding plaque), who is the January Employee of the Month. A fellow employee wrote that “Heather meets all criteria for nomination. She always puts the customer first. While in rooms, hallways, or elevators, she’s quick to act and assist. She anticipates the needs of patients and her kindness is evident. She is an amazing leader who is competent and above average in her skills and knowledge. AMH needs more people like Heather.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending