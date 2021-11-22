GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School science department chair and chemistry instructor Amy Heath has been selected as one of Emerson's 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.

Heath, who is in her 30th year of service at GCHS, is among more than 80 teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area who are being recognized this year through the program as examples of truly outstanding educational excellence.

"The Emerson Excellence in Teaching award highlights the best of the best within the teaching profession. GCSD9 has such a strong instructional force and to have one of our own honored in such a way is very special and wonderful for our students," said GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann. "Mrs. Heath exemplifies all of the qualities of a teacher of excellence. I am so very proud to have her amongst our teaching staff and helping students every day."

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards, now in its 32nd year, is one of the St. Louis region’s most recognized teacher recognition programs. Emerson is proud to sponsor this program as a way of helping the St. Louis community express our collective admiration and gratitude for your dedication to teaching our area’s students.

Heath has served as the GCHS Science Department Chair for more than 10 years, in addition to being co-sponsor for National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Renaissance Committee and May Carousel Committee, and serves as Robotics Coach.

"Amy Heath is an outstanding teacher and mentor to our students," said GCHS Principal Daren DePew. "Our Summa Cum Laude speakers during the graduation ceremony will, very often, mention Mrs. Heath as one of their favorite teachers in high school. Her dedication to the teaching profession is unmatched."

Heath will receive an engraved crystal apple from Tiffany & Co., along with some additional tokens of appreciation. She was also recognized in a commemorative advertisement that appeared in the Sunday edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2021.

