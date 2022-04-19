ALTON - Heaterz Hot Chicken is a Nashville hot chicken restaurant that opened last month at 1500 Main St. in Alton (former site of the Mini Corral). Owner Dan King said the community feedback has been positive so far, and some new menu items may be on the way.

King said the idea to bring the heat to Alton came from his time in business school in Bowling Green, Kentucky - just north of Nashville.

“My best friends in college were from Nashville and still live there today. They are nearly all in the culinary field and we saw a gap in the Alton area,” King said. “Nashville Hot is here to stay, and the flavor profile is unique. We believe in our authentic recipe, only known by Heater (our mascot) and thought it would flourish in Alton.”

After several test trials, King said the Heaterz menu was designed to be simple and keep its fresh, quality ingredients affordable.

“Heaterz stands out for many reasons,” he said. “The jumbo drumsticks are huge! All of our chicken is fresh, never frozen. We have an amazing breading unique to the area, but our Nashville Hot recipe is a true game-changer. We have utilized it on our chicken, sides and even pork rinds. Plus, we have adult slushies that pair well with hot chicken.”

While King does have plans to expand the menu, he said it will be “ever slightly and likely seasonal." However, there are a few items currently in the works.

“We are gearing up to drop a hot fish and a few other surprise items, but that is all Heater will tell us,” he said. “We also are looking to expand into full catering in the near future.”

Feedback from the community has been positive so far, and King said Heaterz looks to give back to community members.

“The city employees, elected officials, fire and police and EMS have all stopped in and wished us support in our endeavor,” he said. “We are committed to serving the community back with fundraisers and ensuring our police, fire and EMS can have a hot free meal during [their] shift.”

King said Heaterz’s Facebook and Instagram pages have been “outstanding, very well received and bringing positivity to the area,” and he believes “things are heating up in Alton.”

The goal of Heaterz is larger than just serving quality chicken - by offering affordable food and creating new jobs, King said he sees Heaterz as a way to help improve the Upper Alton area.

“Our mission is striving to create new jobs, positively influence all we encounter and be a bright - or shall I say, a ‘hot’ - moment in each person’s day,” he said. “We are committed to excellence and keeping things heated. We are beyond grateful for this opportunity and the support we have received, and plan to be on 1500 Main Street for many, many decades ahead.

To stay updated on Heaterz Hot Chicken, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages or heaterzchicken.com.

