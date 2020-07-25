EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office issued a heat warning reminder from noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Central Standard Time Sunday in the region. The coroner's office also reminded pet owners to bring the furry friends inside over the weekend out of the excessive heat and humidity.

These are the heat-related tips from the Coroner's Office:

Article continues after sponsor message

- WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

- WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri and

southwest Illinois.

- WHEN...From noon Saturday to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

- IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

- ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day, when heat index values around 105 are expected in some areas.

More like this: