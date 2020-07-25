Heat Warning Issued For Saturday and Sunday In Region
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office issued a heat warning reminder from noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Central Standard Time Sunday in the region. The coroner's office also reminded pet owners to bring the furry friends inside over the weekend out of the excessive heat and humidity.
These are the heat-related tips from the Coroner's Office:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
- WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
- WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri and
southwest Illinois.
- WHEN...From noon Saturday to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
- IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day, when heat index values around 105 are expected in some areas.
More like this: