ST. LOUIS - The U.S. National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri announced a dangerous heat warning for this week on Sunday.

This is what the National Weather Service said in its forecast: "A major heat wave is expected to unfold on Tuesday and then grip the area through Saturday. Dangerous levels of heat are forecast with the most oppressive conditions occurring Thursday through Saturday when highs will range from 97 to 103 degrees, and afternoon/early evening heat index values will be from 105-113. The St. Louis metro region will experience the most dangerous heat levels throughout the area."

Residents are urged to bring their pets inside if possible and make sure to drink plenty of fluids and watch heavy exertion outside during the heat of the day.

More will come on the intense heat conditions...

