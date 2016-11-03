EDWARDSVILLE – The Marching Tigers had a breathtaking performance at halftime of the Edwardsville High School football playoff game this past Friday and on Saturday, the band concluded its 2016 season with a first place at the Western Illinois University Band Classic.

The Marching Tigers finished in first place in the Class 4A category and also earned the Grand Champion trophy. The Tigers had a score of 91.90 for the first place.

On Veteran’s Day, the Marching Tigers will march in the annual Edwardsville parade.

The Art & Craft Show is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. The show is sold out with more than 200 different vendors in attendance with a large variety of handcrafted items. The art & craft fair serves as a significant fundraiser for the Marching Tigers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marching Tigers Band Director Marvin Battle said the season was one for the record books for his band.

“What made this season so great was because it was unexpected,” he said. “We have always done well, but to see the kids perform at Western the way they did was phenomenal. It was the best performance in the last 10 years.”

Battle said earlier in the season, the weather was so brutal that it affected the group’s normal progress.

“There were times this season when we wondered if we would even have time to finish all of the show before the end of the season,” he said. “However, you can never underestimate the heart of a champion and our kids proved that time and time again this season. I am blessed to have to opportunity to work with such wonderful kids.”

More like this: