SPRINGFIELD–Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), Jerry Costello II, invites Illinois corn producers to provide comments on a proposed corn checkoff referendum at a public hearing on February 10, 2022.

The Illinois Corn Marketing Board has proposed to enhance marketing and promotion of Illinois corn by increasing the checkoff amount by 1/4 cent per bushel. This would increase the current 5/8 cent voluntary checkoff rate to 7/8 cent per bushel. Growers would continue to have a right to refund.

Article continues after sponsor message

The public hearing will begin at 10 a.m. in the IDOA auditorium, located on the State Fairgrounds in the John R. Block Building, 801 E. Sangamon Avenue, Springfield, IL. Pursuant to public health guidelines, masks are required to be worn inside the building. Following the public hearing, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board will meet and review all comments presented. If, after reviewing the comments, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board approves the proposed amendment, IDOA shall hold a referendum in accordance with the Illinois Corn Marketing Act.

Copies of the proposed amendment to the marketing program are available through the IDOA’s Bureau of Marketing, Promotion, and Grants. Persons unable to attend the hearing may submit written comments by February 9, 2022. Comments should be addressed to the Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, Ill., 62794-9281 or emailed to agr.marketnews@illinois.gov. Comments must include full name, address, and telephone number.

For more information, please contact Lindsay Mitchell (ICGA) at 309-557-3257 or Rachel Hettrick (IDOA) at 217-557-6993.

More like this: