(Alton, IL - 15 June 2016) On Saturday, June 18th, 2016 at 1:00 p.m., Art of Universal Language (AUL), Deliverance Temple Complex and Grassroots Grocery will be teaming up to host an event called Healthy Business, Healthy Minds, Healthy Dads and Family. This event, located at 1125 E. 6th Street in Alton, is free to the community and will offer free healthy foods such as salads featuring many locally-grown ingredients, oatmeal, fruits and coffee. The purpose of the event is designed to inspire families to make wise decisions concerning health, while enjoying a meal and socializing together.

Art of Universal Language is a non-profit charitable youth mentoring program in Alton Illinois. Established in 2011, AUL’s mission is to build integrity in area youth by teaching them skills in the fields of Art, Education, and Technology that will bring forth a positive contribution to their community. “We believe that raising awareness and offering education in healthy lifestyle choices will help individuals secure a healthy lifestyle and better financial stability,” said Allen Collins, Founder and CEO of AUL, “We will achieve this goal by demonstrating nutritious food that is delicious, affordable, available and safe, while working with community leaders and businesses that care about the community such as Grassroots Grocery.”

This event will help community members gain knowledge on how to create healthy and nutritious food alternatives for their families. Through education, speaker presentations and open discussion, we aim to lower the rate of those affected by heart disease, which is the number one killer in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control, heart disease is responsible for 1 in 4 deaths in the U.S. Other subjects will be addressed also, such as cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes.

AUL is accepting sponsorship and donations for this event in the form of monetary support, educational materials, healthy snacks or giveaways in effort to promote good health and well-being. Many area businesses and farms are donating ingredients for the free luncheon, such as Grassroots Grocery, Riverbend Roots, Lovetts Snoots, Fish, Chicken, & More, J’s Grill, Scott Credit Union, and Wal-Mart. A colorful salad bar will feature a variety of mixed greens and delicious toppings. Attendees will be encouraged to try new vegetables that they might not be familiar with and learn about how different nutrients keep their bodies healthy.

Mother Harrison of Deliverance Temple says, “An event that offers good nutritious food and education is a blessing within itself. Health and awareness through nutritional foods will give good nutrients to our body.”

