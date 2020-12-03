GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Public Health Director Molly Peters announced today the State of Illinois is sponsoring an upcoming community drive-through test site in the county.

The testing hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the IDOC Greene County Work Camp, U.S. Route 67, Roodhouse.

"Simple nasal swabs will be used," Peters said. "You will be called with results within four to seven days. There is no cost for testing.

"Bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don't have insurance. Anyone can be tested. You don't have to have symptoms to be sick."

For more information, visit:

dph.illinois.gov/COVID19

