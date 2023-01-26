CARROLLTON - In the first semifinal of the Carrollton Invitational on Thursday night, Father McGivney Catholic outscored Nokomis 29-10 in the first half and went on to a 58-40 win and advanced to Saturday's final against Gateway Legacy Christian.

Gateway Legacy defeated West Central 57-40 in the other semifinal game on Thursday.

Sami Oller led the Griffins with 17 points, while Alexis Bond added 13 points and Mary Harkins came up with 10 points.

McGivney improves to 22-3, while the Redskins are now 21-3.

McGivney head girls coach Jeff Oller said his girls played a solid game and attacked Nokomis in quick fashion.

"We knew they would make a run at us and they did, but we responded," Coach Oller added. "Now we have a chance to play in the championship game and you don't always get that chance so we want to make the most of it. I am proud of the girls it was a good win."

