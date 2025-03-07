STAUNTON - Staunton had a tremendous boys' basketball season under Head Coach Ty Laux with 28 wins in 2024-2025.

Staunton fell to Williamsville by a 57-35 margin earlier in the week in the Greenville Boys Sectional.

“We had a great year,” Laux said. “There’s only one team in Class 2A that’s going to end like they want it to. It didn’t end like we wanted to, but we had a great year. I’m super proud of this team. They achieved some amazing things this year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

There were so many great achievements and wins Staunton gained, and Laux is indeed a happy man for his players.

“Oh, man, there’s so many great parts,” Laux said when asked what his favorite part of the season was. “Kind of watching how our team came together last summer, the offseason, Just seeing how much work we put into it over the offseason, then that work paying off, winning the (South Central) conference, and winning the (Macoupin) County Tournament, winning the regional, all those things. Winning 15 games in a row, which says a lot about our kids, and all the work they put in.”

Ethan Sharp led Staunton against Williamsville with 14 points, with Luke Moore scoring seven points, Isiah Laux hit for five points, Zane Anderson scored four points, Zander Machota had three points, and Jeremiah Graham had two points.

More like this: