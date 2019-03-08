EAST ALTON – James Musgrave cannot remember April 26, 2007, but it was the day when fallen firefighter Jacob Ringering saved his life.

Ringering perished when a part of a brick wall collapsed on him Tuesday night. He was battling a blaze in the 4600 block of Culp Lane in Bethalto as part of a mutual aid call for a fully-engulfed home. Capt. Ringering died a hero serving in the Godfrey Fire Protection District. His father was the fire chief in East Alton and he served there as well. His grandfather was also a firefighter. His chief, Erik Kambarian described Capt. Ringering as “gold” saying a “Jake” was usually slang for an exemplary firefighter, adding it was no coincidence that was Capt. Ringering's first name.

This dedication to saving lives seems to have been with Capt. Ringering since childhood when he wanted to follow in his family's footsteps. Before becoming a firefighter, however, Capt. Ringering worked at Fischer Lumber – just across the street from the East Alton Fire Department. He worked with Musgrave and Paul Stover. They continued to work there after Ringering joined the department, and were delivering shingles on April 26, 2007. It was a Wednesday.

“I honestly cannot tell you much about what happened,” Musgrave said. “I remember being knocked out Wednesday and waking up in the hospital Sunday afternoon. I can tell you what I was told after I woke up, though.”

Musgrave and Stover recounted delivering a load of shingles to a residence in East Alton. A part of the truck came into contact with a power line and sent a current of electricity through Musgrave's body. This knocked him unconscious and Stover pulled him from the vehicle before the tires burst into flames and ignited the rest of the truck's contents. The homeowner then called 911.

“At this point, he wasn't breathing so I really didn't know what to do,” Stover said in a message. “Honestly, I was just panicking. At this point, I just looked over my shoulder and Jake was just there. He was off-duty, I think he was working for the East Alton Fire Department at the time. But, he was there for what seemed like hours before other first responders showed up. I had no track of time. But, if he didn't show up when he did and act so calm and collected I don't know. But, he got James to breathe again, and kept him breathing.”

Musgrave said Ringering was off-duty but lived down the street, less than a block away. They said he received the call on his pager and arrived on the scene before anyone else. He credits his life to Ringering, saying he laments they were not able to connect more before Ringering's untimely death.

“It was just odd,” Stover said. “I grew up with Jake and we even all worked together. Because of Jake being there, James made it out and went on to get married and have two kids. That's three people who might not be here today if not for Jake.”

Capt. Ringering leaves behind three young children and a wife. BackStoppers, Inc., which provides immediate as well as ongoing support for families of first responders fallen in the line of duty, is providing aid to the family of Capt. Ringering. Currently, the organization assists approximately 80 families with as many as 65 dependents. Families of fallen first responders are given $10,000 to use for whatever they may need.

Arrangements for Capt. Ringering's funeral are being made by his family as well as Illinois Association of Fire Chiefs and the Association of Illinois Firefighters.

