ALTON - The Alton Fire Department HAZMAT team was called into duty Saturday to check the Comfort Inn at 11 Crossroads Court in Alton after a threat from an apparent suicide victim. Alton Police also investigated the scene.

A man was found deceased after his door was removed in a Comfort Inn room in Alton. The man had in his possession a note saying he had left hazardous materials within the facility. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the man apparently committed suicide.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He had barricaded himself in the room and the door had to be removed to get to him," Simmons said. "Guests were evacuated once we heard about the note and the Alton Fire Department and HAZMAT checked it out to make sure there was no credibility to the note. The coroner was also called to the scene."

The Comfort Inn opened its doors at 5:30 p.m. Saturday after an exhaustive search of the facility and everything is back to normal Sunday.

More like this: