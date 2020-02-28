HAZELWOOD - Hazelwood Police report today a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday morning.

Timothy T. Nguyen, 18, a St. Louis resident, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive in Hazelwood.

Hazelwood Police were called to the scene after 1 a.m. on Thursday. The boy was transferred to a local hospital where he later died.

Nguyen’s bond was set at $30,000 without 10 percent given at St. Louis County Justice Center.