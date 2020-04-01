ALTON - Hayner Public Library has pushed back their reopening date to May 4 at its locations.

All locations of Hayner Public Library closed on March 14, 2020. This decision was made following Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s state-wide directive to close all public schools in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We anticipate reopening on Monday, May 4, 2020," Hayner Public Library said in a statement. "Some employees will be asked to work remotely to ensure that essential library functions and communications are appropriately maintained. However the majority of our staff will not be asked to work during this time. Please understand that we are asking employees and patrons to stay home during the closure to minimize the spread of Coronavirus. As always, our top priority is keeping our employees, patrons, and community safe.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Overdue fines will not be assessed to Hayner Library cardholders between March 17 and May 3, 2020. Patrons should refer to the library's website, Facebook page, or main phone line for up-to-date information regarding our closing.

Please remember that The Hayner Public Library District provides the following online resources to Hayner Library cardholders:

Cloud Library: e-books and e-audiobooks

RBDigital: e-audiobooks and full-color magazines

Online databases: Covering a wide range of topics such as auto repair, readers' advisory, databases for student research, Consumer Reports, and other topics.

Databases can be found in the Online Resources section of the library's website, and can be accessed from home 24/7 using a non-expired Hayner Library card.

Instructions for downloading and using the Cloud Library and RBDigital apps can be found in the Help With Your eReader section of the library's website.

More like this: