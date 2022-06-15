Hayner Public Library Offers Cooling Center During Heat Wave
June 15, 2022 2:32 PM June 15, 2022 2:34 PM
ALTON - Hayner Public Library announced today that all three Hayner locations at 326 Belle St., 401 State St. and 132 Alton Square Mall, will be available as cooling stations during normal operating hours.
An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the area and that extends into next week.