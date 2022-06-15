Hayner Public Library Offers Cooling Center During Heat Wave Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Hayner Public Library announced today that all three Hayner locations at 326 Belle St., 401 State St. and 132 Alton Square Mall, will be available as cooling stations during normal operating hours. Article continues after sponsor message An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the area and that extends into next week. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending