ALTON - Mary Cordes, executive director of the Hayner Public Library District, spoke about the many services, programs, and resources they provide - and plan to add in the future - for the Alton area community at the most recent North Alton-Godfrey Business Council meeting.

“The Hayner Public Library District strives to be an asset to our community by providing informational, cultural, educational, and recreational resources for Alton, Godfrey, and Foster Township residents,” Cordes said.

“I appreciate you giving me the time today to talk with you about the services and programs offered by the library, in the hopes that you and your families will visit us and use your library to its fullest. Because it is your library.”

She noted that three North Alton Godfrey Business Council members also serve on the Hayner Library Board of Trustees: Kevin Botterbush (President), Ed Morrissey, and Kerry Miller.

The Hayner Public Library District first began as the Alton Library Association in 1852. The library has gone through several iterations over the years - including a city library, as well as different library associations - before becoming the Hayner Public Library District 51 years ago in 1972 after voters approved a referendum to establish an independent library district.

The library currently has three locations: the Downtown Library at 326 Belle St., the Genealogy & Local History Library at 401 State St., and the Hayner Library at the Alton Square Mall.

Cordes said they also offer a variety of services for adults, teens, and children, including the already popular Summer Reading Program.

“We just kicked-off our Summer Reading Program with the theme ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’” she said. “We have already registered 147 children and 24 teens for the program in just one week, and our daily programs of story times, craft times, weekly performers, and other activities are seeing a record number of participants.”

After the Summer Reading Program concludes, she said the library will offer other programming for children, including “family story times, preschool story times, Science with Sam, and Lego Club, as well as seasonal programming such as an outdoor movie at The Nature Institute, a Dungeons and Dragons Club, Star Wars Reads Day, and [the] Dial-a-Story Program (618-462-TALE).”

For teens, they offer the Teen Advisory Council, YA Wednesdays, Teen Movies at the NCG Cinema, gaming days, glow-in-the-dark bingo, crafting, and other activities. For adults, they offer many other programs and services, including but not limited to the following: Branching Out Genealogy Class, held twice a month and focusing on different aspects of genealogy research

Monthly performances from entertainers such as Switchback, Steve Davis, George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass, Dave Foraker, and many other musicians

Art Talks lectures and demonstrations by artists and artisans. Past examples include the art of Yoko Ono, steampunk, and yarnbombing. The upcoming lecture is "The Sacred Marriage of Heaven and Earth in Han Dynasty Art and Architecture"

Nature and science programming, including a wildflower identification series and a partnership with The Nature Institute's Ramona Pollard

Adult Coloring Club

X’s and Sews Crafting Club

Writers Circle, with a monthly focus on different writing genres. Includes space to write, a writing prompt, and opportunities for feedback from your fellow writers.

Taps & Tomes Book Club, a collaboration with Old Bakery Beer Company

Film Flashback Fridays, featuring films that played in Alton's theaters 50 years ago with a

short lecture before each movie.

Tech Help Appointments: Individualized one-on-one appointments with their reference librarian

Computer Classes, covering computer basics such as internet and email, social media, and Microsoft Word

Several more programs and activities

Cordes added that they will soon be adding a Small Business Reference Center and Legal Information Reference Center in the near future. Those with a Hayner Library card can access e-books, e-audios, and stream movies and TV shows using the Cloud Library, OverDrive, Biblio+, and Tumblebooks apps. Library card holders also have access to a wide variety of databases available at haynerlibrary.org.

Hayner Public Library also offers faxing, scanning, and scan-to-email for free, as well as voter registration and notary services. They also operate a brand new pop-up library at the Foster Township Museum on the second Wednesday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m.

“We’d love to see all of you stop by or check us out online either on our website, www.haynerlibrary.org, or our Facebook page,” Cordes said. “We also offer the SHARE Mobile Library app, which allows you to order materials and renew your items directly from your phone or mobile device.”

Cordes concluded with a “sneak peak” at the library’s newest offering, which they hope to have available in July or August: The Library of Things.

“The Library of Things is a collection of unique, non-traditional library items available for checkout by Hayner Library cardholders,” she said. “The items in the Library of Things are items that patrons may want to use once or twice a year but don't want to purchase because they don't want to store them at home, or they want to try something before they buy it - or price may be a barrier, but the need to use something is still there.”

These items include but are not limited to: Ghost-hunting kit, complete with a flashlight, voice recorder, EMF reader, and divining rods

Podcasting kit

Tool kit and socket and wrench sets

Paddleball set and other outdoor games such as bocce ball, croquet, can jam, a pickleball set, a portable washers game, and an outdoor ball kit with air pump and cones

Bubble machine

Baking kits and stand mixer

Metal detector

Car diagnostic reader

Knitting and crochet set

Green screen

Projector and screen

Outdoor speaker

Microphone

Piano keyboard

Record player

VHS/DVD to digital converter

Board games

Several other items

To learn more about the Hayner Public Library District, visit their website or Facebook page.

