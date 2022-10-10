Hayner Library Hosts Successful And Busy Local Author Book Fair
ALTON - The Hayner Library hosted its first annual Local Author Book Fair Saturday afternoon in the parking lot adjacent to their building in downtown Alton.
Guests were able to visit with all the authors and buy their books, register for library cards, and much more.
There were over 20 local authors in attendance.
2022 Participating Authors:
- Erin Heil
- Justin Kennon
- D.L. Anderson
- Evelyn Francis
- S.M. Cornthwaite
- Renee B. Johnson
- Deedee Hass
- Laura Perry
- Ken Wendle
- Dave Emmons
- Edward Holmes
- Elizabeth Lynn Blackson
- Marybeth Timmermann
- Sara Bushway
- Amoriah Gray
- Kendra Slone
- Isaac Sandidge
- James Killon & Eugene Baldwin
- Stormy White
- Kathryn Claywell
- Frances Altheimer Johnson
- Donna Henry
- Sharon Emerick
- Virginia Slachman
- Joyce M. Lakes
- Danial Margeson
- Pat Danna
- Ron Habeck
- Melissa Simmons
"We decided that we have a lot of local talent, so we wanted to showcase all the authors in the area," Mary Cordes said, Assistant Director of Circulation and Strategic Services for Hayner Library.
The authors were out in abundance promoting and selling their books on Saturday.
There were also kid-friendly activities to take part in.
It was overall a successful event that had plenty of people attend. Cordes was happy with the turnout. She is already thinking about next year's event.
"I think we'll tweak a few things for next year, hopefully get some more authors and showcase more about the library," Cordes said.
