ALTON - The Hayner Library hosted its first annual Local Author Book Fair Saturday afternoon in the parking lot adjacent to their building in downtown Alton.

Guests were able to visit with all the authors and buy their books, register for library cards, and much more.

There were over 20 local authors in attendance.

2022 Participating Authors:

Erin Heil

Justin Kennon

D.L. Anderson

Evelyn Francis

S.M. Cornthwaite

Renee B. Johnson

Deedee Hass

Laura Perry

Ken Wendle

Dave Emmons

Edward Holmes

Elizabeth Lynn Blackson

Marybeth Timmermann

Sara Bushway

Amoriah Gray

Kendra Slone

Isaac Sandidge

James Killon & Eugene Baldwin

Stormy White

Kathryn Claywell

Frances Altheimer Johnson

Donna Henry

Sharon Emerick

Virginia Slachman

Joyce M. Lakes

Danial Margeson

Pat Danna

Ron Habeck

Melissa Simmons

Article continues after sponsor message

"We decided that we have a lot of local talent, so we wanted to showcase all the authors in the area," Mary Cordes said, Assistant Director of Circulation and Strategic Services for Hayner Library.

The authors were out in abundance promoting and selling their books on Saturday.

There were also kid-friendly activities to take part in.

It was overall a successful event that had plenty of people attend. Cordes was happy with the turnout. She is already thinking about next year's event.

"I think we'll tweak a few things for next year, hopefully get some more authors and showcase more about the library," Cordes said.

More like this: