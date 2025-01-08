Our Daily Show! A Snowed In Beyond The Shelves!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District is more than just a library, says Executive Director Mary Cordes. It’s like a community center.

Cordes explained that the library offers programs almost every day of the month, and they have a busy schedule ahead for 2025. She hopes the library continues to be a resource for community members to meet new people, engage with programs and services, and learn.

“We just keep offering more programs, and people keep signing up and participating in them,” she said. “In addition to all the books that we check out and the movies that we check out and the items that we stream and download and all that, there’s also that component of programming and being a community center and service group that we have found people really want and we’re happy to adapt and give to people. We’re always trying something new, and we’ve got some exciting things coming up for the year.”

With all the winter snow, the library has started a program where patrons can bring puzzles and take puzzles home. They have a wide variety of puzzles available for people to take, use and return. They are also gearing up for their seed library, which allows people to swap seeds to plant in their gardens.

Cordes noted that Hayner has many ebooks, audiobooks and streaming services available, which are especially useful during snow days. She pointed to Tumblebooks, an app for kids, as a prime example of the library’s offerings. With a Hayner library card, families have full access to the books, games and puzzles on the app, all of which have been vetted by educators.

“Everything that we have is put together and edited, and it’s information you can feel good about accessing and know that it’s accurate,” Cordes said. “When you hand your kids a device, you don’t quite know what they’re going to link up to or find. But if you give them the Tumblebooks app, it’s teacher-approved, it’s been vetted, it’s been edited, and it’s educational, good-quality materials for your children.”

Hayner is also currently offering a “Cool to be Kind” fine amnesty program. Patrons can bring in overdue library materials and a piece of new or gently used winter clothing, and Hayner will waive your fine and donate the clothes to Crisis Food Center.

In addition to these resources, Hayner has several events on the horizon. On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, teenagers are encouraged to compete in the library’s “Draw to Impress” event, a friendly art competition starting at 1 p.m. at the Alton Square Mall location.

This will be followed by an education series titled “The Empowered Caregiver: Education Series by The Alzheimer’s Association.” At 6 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2025, at the Alton Square Mall, the first of this three-part series will invite caregivers to learn more about that night’s topic, “Building Foundations of Caregiving and Supporting Independence.”

“Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series” is another three-part series that will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at the Genealogy and Local History Library. Dean Klinkenberg will speak on “Plotting a Future for Historic River Towns.”

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office will offer “iCash: Discover What’s Yours with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office,” a program that aims to help Illinoisans discover if the Treasurer’s Office is holding any unclaimed funds that are owed to them. From 1–4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, Illinois residents can stop by the Alton Square Mall Hayner location to speak with a representative from the Treasurer’s Office.

Hayner will also sponsor their Winter Reading Retreat, a quarterly program that invites community members to read, chat and make a craft. At 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, the community can stop by the Alton Square Mall location to enjoy the retreat and connect with other patrons.

Cordes emphasized the value of this connection. She noted that the library’s programs serve as a chance for people to get out of the house and form new relationships with each other. As the library’s programs and resources grow, so do their participation levels. Cordes encourages everyone to engage with Hayner.

“People are getting back out there and really enjoying being with one another. These are great ways to do it because you’re going to meet likeminded people,” she added. “It’s just a great way to feed your mind and to meet new people and just talk and just be part of the community.”

For more information about the Hayner Public Library District, including a calendar of upcoming events, check out their official website at HaynerLibrary.org.

