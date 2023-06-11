ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District Launches Monthly Pop-Up Library in Foster Township Event Takes Place the Second Wednesday of the Month from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Foster Township Museum. Hayner Library is taking its library services on the road— the form of a pop-up library in Foster Township.

From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, Hayner Library staff will take library books, DVDs, audiobooks, children's materials, and other library items to the Foster Township Museum at 4810 Fosterburg Road, Alton.

Patrons who visit the pop-up library can check out and return library materials. Library staff will register eligible patrons for Hayner Library cards. The library will also bring a hotspot for Wi-Fi access to assist patrons with Cloud Library, Libby, and Biblio+, the library's e-book, audiobook, and streaming video services.

The library hopes to promote its services, programs, and collections to new patrons and make it convenient for current library cardholders to return materials and check out new materials at a location closer to their homes. If this pop-up library is successful, the library hopes to expand the pop-up concept at other sites within the Library District.

"We are very excited to try a pop-up library in Foster Township. We realize that our patrons lead busy lives, and not everyone can make it to one of our brick-and-mortar library locations. This is one more way we hope to provide excellent and innovative services to all of the residents of our District," says Mary Cordes, Executive Director of The Hayner Public Library District. "We're grateful to Foster Township Supervisor Bob Gvillo and the Foster Township Trustees and Museum Board for their enthusiasm in making this idea a reality. They were very supportive when we approached them with the idea.

They suggested using the Foster Township Museum building as the location for the pop-up library. The location is great; it's very accessible, has plenty of parking, and is very close to the Foster Township Hall, which most Foster Township residents are familiar with. Patrons can even stop in the museum at the same time and learn a little more about the area's history."

All library patrons are welcome to visit the pop-up library in Foster Township. Residents who reside within the boundaries of The Hayner Public Library District service area (most of Alton, Godfrey, and Foster Township) are eligible for a Hayner Library card. Library staff at the pop-up library will be happy to talk with patrons about library card eligibility. If you want to register for a library card at the pop-up library, please bring your current driver's license or other government-issued photo ID that lists your current address. If your ID does not have a current address, please also bring another form of identification, such as a utility bill, bank statement, or other formal document with your current address. "We hope to see many new and familiar faces at the pop-up library in Foster Township. It should be a really fun event. The library is a great resource for the community. We want to make it easier for patrons to access the library. We hope to bring awareness of our programs, collections, and services to everyone living in our District, and we think this pop-up concept is a great way to do this," says Cordes.

