WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville senior golfer Hayden Moore shot a five-over-par 77 on the day, bringing his two round score to 150 and winning the individual championship in leading Edwardsville to the Southwestern Conference title in the second and final round of the conference boys golf tournament, played Tuesday morning at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Moore became the first Tiger golfer to win the individual championship since 2017, when Tanner White took the crown.

The Tigers had a team score of 653 to win the team title over last year's champions O'Fallon, who came in second with a 658. Belleville East came in third with a 691, with Belleville West fourth at 737, Alton fifth with a 751, and Collinsville came in sixth with a 758.

Moore won the championship over O'Fallon's Caden Cannon, who had a total score of 153, while Alton's Aiden Keshner tied for third with Thai Prakit of the Lancers, each shooting a 164.

The senior leadership, along with the younger players shooting good scores, was the biggest thing of the day for Tiger head coach Adam Tyler.

"It went great," Tyler said. "The seniors led us through, like the should have, and the young kids were great too, especially Carter Crow. He really played well today. Everyone played the way they would today, but Carter really had a good round."

Edwardsville was very pleased to win the team crown back after having lost to the Panthers last year on a tiebreak.

"Last year was frustrating, because we felt like we didn't lose it on the course, but we were outvoted," Tyler said. "This year, it was great to win it outright especially against quality teams like O'Fallon and Belleville East."

Moore capturing the individual title was a great accomplishment, Coach Tyler said.

"It was good to see him play like we all know and expect he can," added the coach.

Tyler also emphasized that this wasn't just a one-day tournament, but a two day affair, and some of the performances from the first round helped set up the success enjoyed in the second round.

"This is the big thing: It's was a great two-day team win," Tyler said. "Guys like Drew Suhre, who didn't count today, had a huge impact for us on day one. And this is who we are. We're young, but anyone can score for us."

Suhre's 81, shot in the first round on Sept. 1 at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights, did well to help set the Tigers up in the second round, as did Bennett Babington's 83 and Kolton Wright's 88. Crow ended up shooting an 80 on the day, while Tyler Janson had an 82, Both T.J. Thiems and Suhre had 91s on the day, while Suhre had a 94, Bennett Babington carded a 97, and Mason Babigton came up with a 99 on the day.

The Tigers will now host the IHSA Class 3A sectional next Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Oak Brook Golf Club, and Tyler is looking ahead to the challenge.

"It's at Oak Brook, a course we're all familiar with," Tyler said, "and a course we'll all go have fun at, and we'll see what happens."

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

