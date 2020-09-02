FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Senior Hayden Moore shot a one-over-par 73 to take the individual lead, but it was the freshmen who also help lead the way as the Edwardsville boys golf team had the lead after the first round of the Southwestern Conference tournament Tuesday morning and afternoon at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

The Tigers, behind great rounds from freshmen Drew Suhre, Bennett Babington and Carter Crow, fired a 323 to take the lead after the first round, with O'Fallon, the defending champions, second with a 326. Belleville East is in third place with a 333, with Alton and Belleville West tied for fourth with identical scores of 366, and Collinsville is in sixth with a score of 382.

It was a very good day on the course for the Tigers, despite rainy conditions, and head coach Adam Tyler felt that the young team took a major step forward.

"They went really well," Tyler said. "The boys played really well, and some of our younger kids matured a little. This is the biggest tournament they've played this year, and they really responded."

Moore's 73 gave him the individual lead, ahead of Belleville East's Hogan Messinger, who fired a 76. and O'Fallon's Caden Cannon, who had a 77. But it was the young trio, led by Suhre, that gave the Tigers the boost that they needed.

"Hayden had a really good day," Tyler said. "He did what he's capable of in the number one slot, being a three-year varsity letterman. Drew Suhre shot 81 today, and even though Hayden shot 73 today, Drew may have had our best round."

And the younger players had their most important day of the season thus far, stepping up when needed, and Tyler couldn't be happier with their efforts.

"They did, and right now, we're just trying to grow and learn every week," Tyler said. "And today, we took another step forward."

Conditions were rainy and overcast at Stonewolf, but all the teams played through the wet conditions very well.

"It was coming down a little bit, but we played through it," Tyler said. "The conditions were great, and I don't think it affected them any. But our kids realized that it was the same for everybody, and they just had fun."

Besides Moore and Suhre, Crow fired an 86 on the day, while Tyler Jansen shot a 97, Bennett Babington carded a had an 83, Mason Babington had a 98, Kolten Wright shot an 88, and T.J. Thiems also had a 98 for the Tigers.

Aiden Keshner again led the Redbirds by shooting an 81, while Charlie Coy shot a 95, Jackson Kenney carded a 125, Alex Siatos had a 105, Alec Schmieder shot a 98, Cooper Hagen had a 92, and both Will VanVoohis and Auston Pierre each had an 112.

Ryker Cain led the Kahoks with an 89, Jack Geison fired home a 98. London Fluss carded an even 100, Leighton Morris shot a 95, Connor Zika came in with a 103, Luke Weller shot 109, Tagg Baker carded a 106, and Nate Weil came home with an 110.

Tyler is looking ahead to the second round of the tournament, which will be played at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and he also knows that his team will be ready to tackle the challenge, and that both the Panthers and Lancers will also be ready.

"I'm just looking forward to the kids having fun and playing Belk Park," Tyler said. "We're going to focus on what we focus on, and with the teams both O'Fallon and Belleville East have, I don't think a three-shot deficit is going to scare them. They'll play well."Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

