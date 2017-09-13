MARYVILLE - September 12, 2017. Hawthorne Animal Hospital in coordination with the Power of the Giraffe Non-Profit organization, delivered 40 more of “Carol’s Care Packages” for patients receiving treatments at the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center at Anderson Hospital located in Maryville, Illinois.

Power of the Giraffe nonprofit is a local charity established in honor of Carol Friedrich Alcorn a Rosewood Heights native. They provide care packages for cancer patients in treatment through seven St. Louis Metro area hospitals. In addition to these care packages, Power of the Giraffe also provides financial grants to cancer patients in need to help with prescriptions, co-pays, and other expenses.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Power of the Giraffe not for profit is only able to help people because of the kindness and generosity of its volunteers and donors. Thank you to Hawthorne Animal Hospital for sticking their neck out for area cancer patients."

- Dale Alcorn, Founder POTG.

“These care packages are the result of a generous donation from Hawthorne Animal Hospital. Hawthorne helped build these care packages at their Glen Carbon location, and now within a few days they will be in the hands of cancer patients in the local area.”

For more information on Power of the Giraffe and their upcoming events, fund raisers and donation information please visit www.powerofthegiraffe.org or visit them on Facebook.

More like this: